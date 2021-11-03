Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Sells $81,012.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EXR stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.42. 623,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,857. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $203.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
