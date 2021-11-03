Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Sells $81,012.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXR stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.42. 623,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,857. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $203.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

