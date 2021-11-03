eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $51.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $47.25. eXp World shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 16,597 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,000 shares of company stock worth $18,705,110. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 283,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 94,069 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in eXp World by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in eXp World by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

