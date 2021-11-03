EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EVOP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 446,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVO Payments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14,471.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of EVO Payments worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

