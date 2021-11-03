EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $366.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.