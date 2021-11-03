Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

EVLO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 432,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,192. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $545.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,151 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

