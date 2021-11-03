European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

EWCZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in European Wax Center stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.