Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Hits Market Cap of $30.24 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00004292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

