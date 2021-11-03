Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

