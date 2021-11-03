EnerSys (ENS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. EnerSys has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.030-$1.130 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENS opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

