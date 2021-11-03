Encompass Health Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $4.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

EHC opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

