Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 13,190,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE ESRT traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 1,999,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,177. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 120.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 120,865 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 855,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

