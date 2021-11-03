Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Embraer stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,155. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Embraer has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 640,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

