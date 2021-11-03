eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $90,992.60 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $720.00.

eMagin stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 802,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.63. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eMagin by 39.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.