Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.150-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Shares of EA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.