Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

EA traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 292,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,891. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

