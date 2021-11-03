Elamachain (ELAMA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Elamachain has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $671,875.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00221560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00099197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Elamachain

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

