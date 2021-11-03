Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.420-$4.520 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.42-4.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. 4,351,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,853. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

