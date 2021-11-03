Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Earnings Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Edison International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.420-$4.520 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.42-4.52 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. 4,351,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,853. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.
About Edison International
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
