Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser Sells 1,452 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,097. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $231.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.30.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 265.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,644,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,125,000 after purchasing an additional 230,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.