Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser Sells 1,452 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,097. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $190.13 and a one year high of $231.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 265.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 18.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,644,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,125,000 after purchasing an additional 230,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

