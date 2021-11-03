Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ETJ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 89,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,799. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

