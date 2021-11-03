Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

ETN stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 12 month low of $104.34 and a 12 month high of $172.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

