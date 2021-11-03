Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $986 million-$996 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.89 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of DT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.99. 10,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.55.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.