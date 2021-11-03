DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $652.08 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $285.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

