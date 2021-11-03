DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Get DURECT alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DURECT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DURECT were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.