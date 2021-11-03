DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.37. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.15.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in DURECT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DURECT were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.