Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 60,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 452,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

