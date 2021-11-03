DREP [old] (DREP) Price Tops $1.96

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One DREP [old] coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00221560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00099197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

