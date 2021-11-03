Dreamcoin Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $35,422.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,676,136 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

