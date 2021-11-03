DraftKings (DKNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. DraftKings has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DraftKings alerts:

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,241,764 shares of company stock valued at $236,808,007. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.81.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.