Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 868,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.