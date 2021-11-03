Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.96. 868,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

