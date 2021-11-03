Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.