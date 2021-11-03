DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 31.7% in October

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 276,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

