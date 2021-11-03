Dion J. Weisler Buys 10,351 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

