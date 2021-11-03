Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

