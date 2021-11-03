Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,600 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.92% of BM Technologies worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $692,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aaron Hodari acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BMTX opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

