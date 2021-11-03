Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of FinVolution Group worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 87,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 506.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 193.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

