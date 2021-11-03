Dimecoin Price Down 8.8% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.67 or 0.00421058 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

