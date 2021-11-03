Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $698,789.33 and approximately $141.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00426534 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

