Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 1,289,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,784. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 539,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

