Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,250 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,755 ($49.06).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,713.50 ($48.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,543.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,446.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £86.59 billion and a PE ratio of 32.75. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,715.50 ($48.54).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

