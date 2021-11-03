Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of DTEGY remained flat at $$18.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 205,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,852. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

