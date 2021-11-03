Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $67,552.69 and approximately $249.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.