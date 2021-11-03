Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $101.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

