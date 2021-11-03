Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €122.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €122.00 ($143.53) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €128.00 ($150.59).

SAF traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Wednesday, hitting €115.18 ($135.51). The company had a trading volume of 578,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €109.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.23. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

