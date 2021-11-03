Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €123.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.66 ($134.89).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUM stock opened at €107.45 ($126.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of 53.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €101.84 and a 200-day moving average of €98.98. Puma has a one year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a one year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.