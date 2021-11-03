Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €107.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €90.57 ($106.55).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 52 week high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company’s 50 day moving average is €84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €80.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

