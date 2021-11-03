Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,825 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

