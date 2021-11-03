Deutsche Bank AG Sells 52,547 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $38,312,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $21,751,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at about $21,260,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $16,483,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

In other news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -50.84. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.