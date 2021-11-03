Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,620 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 164.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.82. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 84.68%.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

