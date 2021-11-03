Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,143 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1,494.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 178.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 64.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.33.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

