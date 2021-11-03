Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $373,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

