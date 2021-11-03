Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 28,305 Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $191,000. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NRBO opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.